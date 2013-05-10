LONDON May 10 Lloyds Banking Group L> has
sold a portfolio of soured property loans to U.S. private equity
firm Cerberus Global Investments for 325 million pounds ($504
million), as the state-backed bank continues to purge its
balance sheet of bad debt.
The price tag reflects a 38 percent discount to the face
value of the loans, the bank said on Friday.
British banks Lloyds and RBS have both shed
portfolios of bad property loans in recent years as they clean
up a mess generated during years of profligate real estate
lending in the run-up to the financial crisis.