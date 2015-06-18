LONDON, June 18 Lloyds Banking Group's
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said a return of the bank
to full private ownership was "within sight" and praised a plan
that allowed the government to sell shares in the open market.
The government has reduced its stake in the bank, bailed out
during the 2007-9 financial crisis, to 18 percent from 43
percent. The rate of its selldown has accelerated this year
after Morgan Stanley was mandated to sell shares through a
trading plan known as a "dribble-out".
"I personally think that the dribble-out was a really smart
thing to do because it enabled the government to sell without
any concerns about inside information," Horta-Osorio told the
British Bankers Association's annual retail conference.
"It's just a blind programme where they sell 15 percent on
average of daily volumes and they have increased the number of
shares sold at higher prices without discounts," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Carolyn Cohn)