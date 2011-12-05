LONDON Dec 5 Lloyds Banking Group Plc has investigated setting up a residential real estate investment trust (REIT) to move up to 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) of troubled housebuilding assets off its balance sheet, two sources told Reuters.

"They are at an early stage of their thought process but tomorrow may bring more clarity from the government that makes it an easier route," one of the sources who is familiar with the matter said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the UK government is issuing draft laws that may lead to the country's REIT regime being overhauled in mid 2012, including shedding the 2 percent entry charge, making it possible for residential property to be placed in the tax-efficient vehicles.

REITS have hithertoo mainly been used by commercial property companies as a way of cutting their tax bills. But for banks the structure could help reduce their exposure to troubled property loans in an era of stricter requirements on capital adequacy.

Both of the sources said state-owned Lloyds had tentatively eyed the residential REIT possibility as it -- along with Royal Bank of Scotland -- needed to find capital market solutions for deleveraging their property books.

"They (Lloyds) have definitely looked at the possibility of how they might use a residential (REIT) structure," a second source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source, and others spoken to by Reuters, said Lloyds would most likely consider moving troubled housebuilder assets, which are linked to troubled loans in its business support unit, into a residential REIT.

Such a process could involve land banks and unfinished housing projects being built out, then sold into a vehicle listed on a junior bourse, such as the London Stock Exchange's AIM, which, over a period of time, could qualify for REIT status.

Lloyd's business support unit had a book of troubled property loans linked to commercial property, housebuilders and hotels totaling about 23.6 billion pounds at end-June. Its net position, after impairments, was about 18 billion.

RANGE OF OPTIONS

"Out of that you would have had hotel cases of about 3 to 4 billion pounds, housebuilders of about 3 billion, and commercial property of about 11 to 12 billion," said Richard Dakin, Lloyds' managing director and head of corporate real estate, business support unit (CRE BSU).

He said Lloyds' CRE BSU was not currently considering a residential REIT, but noted that it would mull -- as a normal course of business activities -- a wide range of options for turning around non-performing loans.

These included consensual asset and loan sales. "If we were looking to dispose of an asset, it might be of a significant size (so) that to sell it more successfully we would staple some debt to it. There would be no difference to that compared to a loan sale," Dakin told Reuters.

Lloyds and RBS amassed property loan books well in excess of 100 billion pounds between them in the run up to the credit crisis. Much of the property debt on Lloyds' books is linked to HBOS, which it acquired in 2009.

One of the other routes open to banks seeking to avoid the loss they would have to take on a straight debt sale was the creation of non-listed funds using outside equity.

RBS for instance is in the final stages of a deal with US private equity group Blackstone to remove about 1.4 billion pounds of troubled property loans from its books into a fund in which the bank will manage down its stake over time.

Russell Gardner, a partner and head of real estate tax at accountancy firm Ernst & Young, said a relaxation of the REIT regime to make it possible for residential property to be included in the tax-efficient structure would appeal to banks.

"A significant loosening of the REIT regime right now is, I think, potentially immensely helpful to those banks to find new equity to replace their positions and let them move it off their balance sheets," Russell told Reuters.

"I would expect there to be a phased withdrawal (by the bank) from that vehicle, through different injections of equity and new investment coming in," Gardner said. ($1 = 0.6399 British pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)