LONDON Nov 29 Brokerage Shore Capital raised its rating on British bank Lloyds to "hold" from "sell" on Tuesday, citing valuation and a better funding position as the main reasons for its upgrade.

"While we are not changing our fundamentally cautious stance on the outlook for Lloyds, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory challenges it faces, we recognise that the shares have fallen sharply since we initiated coverage in September 2011," Shore Capital said in a research note.

"Trading at 0.4 times to December 2011 forecast tangible net asset value (NAV), we no longer believe that the risk/reward profile of the shares is sufficiently biased in favour of an outright negative stance. Although there remain credible scenarios in which tangible NAV may be impaired, we feel that the probability of this occurring is now adequately reflected in the share price," it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)