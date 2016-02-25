LONDON Feb 25 Lloyds will consider the
impact of Britain's possible exit from the European Union at the
bank's next board meeting, chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio
said on Thursday.
Britain will hold a referendum on whether to stay in or
leave the EU in June.
Horta-Osorio also said the British economy was experiencing
robust growth across its various segments and regions.
The chief executive also said he had committed not to sell
his bonus shares in the bank until the government sells the rest
of its stake. The government took a stake in Lloyds when it had
to be rescued during the financial crisis but has been gradually
selling it off.
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane
Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)