UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON Oct 28 Lloyds Banking Group remains hopeful of paying a dividend for 2014 despite only achieving a narrow pass in a stress test by European regulators, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.
The bank, 25 percent-owned by the British government, is seeking permission from Britain's financial regulator to pay a "modest" dividend for 2014 and Culmer said it had entered the talks "in a good position". (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)