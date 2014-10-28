LONDON Oct 28 Lloyds Banking Group remains hopeful of paying a dividend for 2014 despite only achieving a narrow pass in a stress test by European regulators, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.

The bank, 25 percent-owned by the British government, is seeking permission from Britain's financial regulator to pay a "modest" dividend for 2014 and Culmer said it had entered the talks "in a good position". (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)