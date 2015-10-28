* Q3 underlying pretax falls to 2 bln stg pounds from 2.2
bln
* Analysts had expected unchanged result from last year
* Total income down 4 percent at 4.2 bln stg
* Sets aside further 500 mln stg for PPI mis-selling
* Shares down 4.5 percent, just above UK buy-in price
(Recasts, adds investor comment, updates shares)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 28 Lloyds Banking Group
reported weaker than expected third-quarter results on
Wednesday, a setback for Britain's finance ministry which is
planning to return the bank to full private ownership next year.
Lloyds, Europe's second-biggest bank by market value, also
set aside another 500 million pounds ($765 million) to
compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total
compensation bill to nearly 14 billion pounds, more than double
that of any other bank.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state
holding 43 percent. It has since reduced its holding to less
than 11 percent, raising over 15 billion pounds.
The government is planning to sell at least 2 billion pounds
worth of shares in Lloyds next spring to return the bank to full
private ownership.
"The big picture is still of a recovering bank in a strong
position in a growing economy," said Henderson Global Investors'
head of global equities Matthew Beesley. "It could be argued
that today's modest reset nicely lowers expectations ahead of
this offering, providing an attractive entry point for
investors."
Lloyds shares, which rose last week to a two-month high,
were down 4.5 percent at 73.9 pence by 0950 GMT, only marginally
above the 73.6p price the government paid.
Lloyds said underlying pretax profit fell to 2 billion
pounds from 2.2 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters
had expected the result would be unchanged from last year.
Total income fell 4 percent to 4.2 billion pounds, also
below forecasts, as the bank said the performance of its
commercial banking division was hit by tougher trading
conditions and income was lower in its insurance business.
Lloyds' bill for compensating customers mis-sold payment
protection insurance (PPI) rose to 13.9 billion pounds. The
policies, designed to protect borrowers in the event of sickness
or unemployment, were found to have often been sold to people
who would have been ineligible to claim.
Britain's financial regulator said in October it intended to
set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation, a decision
seen as positive for Lloyds, but Finance Director George Culmer
said the deadline should be brought forward.
"We think two years is excessive. We think that a shorter
time bar will actually get people to act more quickly and get
receipt of their money more quickly," Culmer said.
Lloyds also set aside another 100 million pounds to cover
potential claims relating to other products sold by staff.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and David Holmes)