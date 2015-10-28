LONDON Oct 27 Lloyds Banking Group has called for a proposed 2018 deadline for customers to claim compensation for loan insurance mis-selling to be brought forward.

"We think two years is excessive. We think that a shorter timebar will actually get people to act more quickly and get receipt of their money more quickly. And we also think that, in terms of general awareness, two years is not required," Lloyds Finance Director George Culmer told reporters.

Lloyds on Wednesday set aside another 500 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection policies, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than twice that of any other bank.

