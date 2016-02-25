LONDON Feb 25 Lloyds Banking Group on
Thursday said its shareholders would get a special dividend of
0.5 pence a share, demonstrating its recovery from the financial
crisis despite having to set aside an extra 2.1 billion pounds
in the fourth quarter to compensate customers mis-sold loan
insurance.
"We made a strong start in 2015 to the next phase of our
strategy and have delivered a robust financial performance,
enabling increased dividend payments," chief executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio said.
The bank, rescued during the financial crisis at a cost of
20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, increased full-year underlying
profits by 5 percent to 8.1 billion pounds. Analysts had
estimated profit of around 6.4 billion pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The bank last year paid its first dividend in more than six
years, a sign of its recovery from the financial crisis. It said
it would pay an ordinary dividend of 2.25 pence a share, plus a
special dividend of 0.5 pence, giving a total payout to
shareholders of 2 billion pounds.
The government, which held 43 percent of Lloyds after its
rescue, has since cut its stake to around 9 percent. But last
month, finance minister George Osborne put on hold plans to sell
at least 2 billion pounds of Lloyds shares to the public this
year because of financial market turmoil.
The bank said its additional provision in the fourth quarter
to compensate customers for mis-selling of payment protection
insurance was related to proposals to impose a deadline on
claims.
British banks have set aside some 30 billion pounds for the
mis-selling of loan insurance, making it the costliest scandal
of its kind in British banking history.
The insurance policies were supposed to protect borrowers
against sickness or redundancy, but were often sold to those who
would have been ineligible to claim. People have until 2018 to
claim under regulatory plans intended to draw a line under the
affair.
Lloyds said its bonus pool for the year was 353.7 million
pounds.
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane
Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)