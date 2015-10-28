LONDON Oct 28 Lloyds Banking Group has
taken another 500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to
compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its total
bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank.
Lloyds, Europe's second-biggest bank by market value, on
Wednesday reported an underlying profit of 2 billion pounds in
the third-quarter, down from 2.2 billion pounds a year ago.
Statutory profit, or pretax profit without one-offs, was 958
million pounds.
Britain's financial regulator said in October that it
intended to set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation
for mis-sold loan insurance or payment protection insurance, a
decision that was seen as positive for Lloyds.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)