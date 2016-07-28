LONDON, July 28 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Thursday it would accelerate its cost cutting plan to
help offset a more testing economic environment and a likely
drop in demand for credit caused by Britain's vote to quit the
European Union.
Britain's largest retail bank announced plans to save 400
million pounds by end-2017 by axing a further 3,000 jobs and
closing an additional 200 branches to protect its earnings and
ambitious dividend profile against lower-for-longer interest
rates.
"Given the uncertainty, it is too early to determine the
impact on our formal longer term guidance at this stage," the
bank said in a statement.
"However, while the business will remain highly capital
generative, it is possible that this capital generation may be
somewhat lower in future years than previously guided."
Lloyds reported a first-half statutory pretax profit of 2.45
billion pounds ($3.3 billion) in the six months to June 30, more
than double the sum achieved in the same period last year.
That figure was just ahead of the 2.35 billion pound average
estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by the bank. Income for the
first half of the year came in at 8.9 billion pounds, just below
the 2015 figure.
The bank said its net interest margin (NIM) - a key
performance measure that tracks the difference between what
Lloyds receives in interest and lends out to customers - had
widened to 2.74 percent over the period. It affirmed previous
guidance of about 2.7 percent for the full financial year.
But a rise in impairments to 254 million pounds took the
shine off the profit beat and robust NIM result and offered a
glimpse into tougher times to come.
The bank said it will pay an interim dividend of 0.85 pence,
leaving it with a common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of
financial strength, of 13 percent after the payout.
($1 = 0.7588 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White, editing by
Sinead Cruise)