LONDON, July 26 Britain's biggest retail bank
Lloyds Banking Group said it had increased funds set
aside for compensating customers mis-sold insurance by a further
700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter.
Britain's biggest retail bank said its underlying profit
increased by 715 million pounds to 1.064 billion pounds in the
first half, ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.03 billion,
according to a poll of 20 analysts supplied by the company.
Lloyds has put aside 1.075 billion pounds to compensate for
the mis-selling of payment protection insurance so far this
year.
($1 = 0.6463 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)