* UBS forecasts extra 500 million pound provision
* Lloyds has already set aside 13.4 billion pounds
* Q3 underlying pretax profit seen at 2.2 bln stg
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 27 Lloyds Banking Group is
expected to set aside hundreds of millions of pounds more to
compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, adding to the 13.4
billion pound ($20.5 billion) bill it already anticipates,
according to estimates from analysts and banking industry
sources.
The mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) by
banks and other financial services companies has cost the
industry about 28 billion pounds in compensation and is
Britain's most expensive consumer finance scandal.
Lloyds, Europe's second-biggest bank by market value, warned
in July that if complaints about the policies remained at
current levels it would need to set aside a further 1 billion
pounds at the end of the year and another 2 billion next year.
Banking industry sources say that the rate of complaints
being received by banks is falling but not at the pace banks had
hoped for. Analysts at UBS forecast Lloyds would need to set
aside another 500 million pounds to deal with the matter when it
reports third-quarter results on Wednesday.
The increase is a blow to the bank and Britain's finance
ministry, which is planning to sell at least 2 billion pounds
worth of shares in Lloyds to private retail investors next
spring to return the bank to full private ownership.
Lloyds was bailed out during the 2007-09 financial crisis at
a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving the
government with a 43 percent stake. That has been cut to less
than 11 percent through sales to financial institutions.
Britain's financial regulator said this month that it aimed
to set a 2018 deadline for people to claim compensation for PPI
mis-selling to draw a line under the issue.
When Lloyds reports results on Wednesday the bank is
expected to report a pretax profit before one-off items of 2.2
billion pounds, according to a Reuters poll of three analysts,
unchanged from the year before. Pretax profit, including one-off
items, is expected to come in at 1.7 billion.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)