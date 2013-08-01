Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Aug 1 The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group said it is now in a position for Britain to start selling its 20 billion pound stake in the lender, although the timing is up to the finance ministry.
"It is up to the government to decide how and when to do it. I believe we have completed the first phase ... the share price is now in a position where the government can return taxpayers' money at a profit," Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters on a conference call.
Lloyds said on Thursday it expects to meet its targets on cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than expected, adding to an expectation Britain may start selling its shares this month or next.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.