LONDON, July 22 Lloyds Banking Group
must release details of legal advice it received in the run-up
to its takeover of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) during the
banking crisis in 2008, a judge in London's High Court of
Justice ruled on Wednesday.
The ruling, handed down in a pre-case hearing, was cheered
by investors who have joined forces to sue Britain's biggest
retail bank and five of its former executives, alleging they
were misled over the true financial position of HBOS at the time
of the deal.
The Lloyds Shareholder Action Group alleges that the deal
wiped billions of pounds off the total value of their Lloyds
shares.
Lloyds, which subsequently had to be bailed out with 20.5
billion pounds ($32.02 billion) of taxpayer money, has denied
the allegations and has been granted permission to appeal
against the ruling.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Reporting By Matt Scuffham, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing
by Carolyn Cohn)