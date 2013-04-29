UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID, April 29 British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.
Under the agreement, Sabadell would hand over shares from its treasury stock in exchange for Lloyds' private and retail banking business in Spain, with 28 offices, worth close to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the newspaper said on Monday.
A stake of 1.5 to 2.0 percent in Sabadell is worth between 70 and 93 million euros at current market prices.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.