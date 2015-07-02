LONDON, July 2 Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday that the government had reduced its stake in the bank to 15.9 percent from 16.87 percent previously, in a further step towards its full privatisation.

Lloyds was rescued during the 2007-9 financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving the government with a 43 percent stake in the bank.

Britain's finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013 and Lloyds is on track to return to full private ownership in 2016.

