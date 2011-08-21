LONDON Aug 21 Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) is in early talks with the City regulator about easing the capital burden for prospective buyers of some of its branches, the Financial Times said in its Monday edition.

The newspaper said the bank's discussions with the regulator is an attempt to remove one of the biggest obstacles to the sale of 632 of its branches.

The bank hopes to pave the way for a bidder to qualify for less onerous capital rules more quickly than new competitors typically would, as its branch portfolio is being sold with an existing management team.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the inclusion of an existing management team in the Lloyds sale could help the new owner build its own risk models more quickly.

The sources cited in the FT article said the move would give Lloyds a head start in qualifying for the more favourable capital rules.

Bids have been made so far by NBNK NBNK.L, Sun Capital Partners, and the Co-operative Group. Bidders will also have to raise funds to plug a shortfall between mortgages and deposits. [ID:nL6E7IP09Z]

Finding a way to minimise the capital requirements for potential buyers of its branch network is a priority for Lloyds in what is proving to be a complex sale process.

Higher capital demands would make it more difficult for a new owner to generate profits and offer competitive prices to customers, meaning they would be likely to pay less for the assets, according to the FT article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)