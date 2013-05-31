* Lloyds gets capital boost from $5 bln U.S. RMBS deal
* Bank also looks to sell $500 mln shipping loan portfolio
* Portfolio sale follows recovery in U.S. housing market
* Lloyds continues to sell non-core assets, bolster capital
By Jonathan Saul and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, May 31 State-backed British bank Lloyds
sold a book of U.S. mortgage-backed securities for 3.3
billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting its capital by 1.4 billion
pounds and taking it close to a target set by the financial
regulator.
Lloyds is also looking to sell a $500 million portfolio of
shipping loans to shrink its exposure to the troubled maritime
industry, as it gets rid of unwanted assets, trade finance
sources told Reuters.
Shipping loans are proving the most difficult assets for
many banks to sell after a five year industry slump, and Lloyds
still has about 7 billion pounds of loans to the sector.
"Lloyds has been trying to sell off another portion of their
(shipping) loan book and they have been trying to do it below
the parapet using specialists," one industry source said. "They
are taking a piecemeal approach to selling their overall loan
book."
In October sources told Reuters Lloyds took a near-50
percent loss on a $750 million portfolio of shipping loans sold
to U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital.
Shipping companies ordered large numbers of new vessels
between 2007 and 2009, when freight rates hit record highs, but
the extra capacity arrived just as Europe's recession was
deepening and other economies were slowing.
Lloyds declined to comment on its shipping portfolio.
Since a 2008 bailout by the British government, which now
owns 39 percent of Lloyds, the bank has been under pressure from
lawmakers and regulators to make lending to British households
and businesses a priority.
Lloyds said on Friday it would make a pre-tax gain of about
540 million pounds from the sale of a portfolio of U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to a number of
buyers, including Goldman Sachs.
The deal will increase its core capital ratio by 47 basis
points, based on Basel III rules being implemented, as the sale
is at a premium to the value at which Lloyds holds the loans
after previously taking losses on them.
The Lloyds TSB pension fund also sold its share of the RMBS
portfolio, making a gain of 360 million pounds to reduce the
deficit in the scheme.
The loans were sold at about a 20 percent discount to the
nominal value of the portfolio, a person familiar with the
matter said. Reports had said the RMBS portfolio up for sale had
a nominal value of more than $8 billion.
The sale comes as a recovery strengthens in the U.S. housing
market, with prices posting their largest gain in March since
the peak of a housing boom in 2006.
Goldman Sachs bought 170 million pounds worth of the RMBS
for around 200 million pounds in cash, Lloyds said.
Lloyds has been selling businesses that are not part of its
core activities, while boosting its capital in preparation for
an eventual sale of the UK government's stake.
The sale of shares in UK wealth manager St.James's Place
last week boosted its capital by 500 million pounds and
the bank has also sold its Spanish retail banking operations and
its international private banking arm.
Britain's financial regulator has told Lloyds and rival
Royal Bank of Scotland to shore up their capital,
allowing them to do so by selling assets and continuing to
shrink their bloated balance sheets.
Lloyds' recent deals should lift its core capital ratio to
8.7 percent, from 8.1 percent at the end of March and near to
its target of 9 percent by the end of this year.
It aims to cut its "non-core" loan book to under 70 billion
pounds by the end of 2014, from 92 billion at the end of March
and 141 billion at the end of 2011.
Lloyds shares closed up 0.5 percent at 62.11 pence.