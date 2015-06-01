LONDON, June 1 Britain's finance ministry said
on Monday that it would launch a sale of shares in Lloyds
Banking Group to private retail investors in the next
12 months.
The government also said it would extend a trading facility
enabling it to sell more shares in Lloyds until the end of the
year.
Lloyds was bailed out at a cost of 20 billion pounds to
taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis, leaving the
government holding a 41 percent stake in the bank. It now owns
18.99 percent following a series of share sales.
