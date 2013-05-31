UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON May 31 Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British lender's capital by 1.4 billion pounds.
Lloyds said in a regulatory statement on Friday it will realise a pre-tax gain of around 540 million pounds from the sale of the assets, which were sold to a number of different buyers, as it continues to cut its non-core assets.
The bank expects to complete the transaction in the first week of June.
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
TORONTO, March 6 Mineral-rich Mongolia plans to double the amount of land available for exploration in an effort to tap into the mining industry's appetite for new resources and help shore up its finances following an IMF-led bailout.