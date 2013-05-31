LONDON May 31 Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British lender's capital by 1.4 billion pounds.

Lloyds said in a regulatory statement on Friday it will realise a pre-tax gain of around 540 million pounds from the sale of the assets, which were sold to a number of different buyers, as it continues to cut its non-core assets.

The bank expects to complete the transaction in the first week of June.