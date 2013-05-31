* Sale will boost bank's capital ratio
* Transaction comes as U.S. housing market recovers
* Bank continues non-core asset sales
LONDON, May 31 Lloyds Banking Group has
sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities
for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British
lender's capital and sharpening it focus on domestic lending.
Since a 2008 bailout by the British government, which now
owns 39 percent of Lloyds, the bank has been under pressure from
lawmakers and regulators to make lending to British households
and businesses a priority.
Lloyds said on Friday it would realise a pre-tax gain of
around 540 million pounds from the U.S. portfolio, which was
sold to a number of buyers including Goldman Sachs.
The bank said the deal was expected to increase its common
equity tier 1 capital ratio by 1.4 billion pounds and its core
tier 1 capital ratio by 950 million pounds.
The sale comes as a recovery strengthens in the U.S. housing
market, with prices posting their largest gain in March since
the peak of a housing boom in 2006.
The bank has been exiting businesses seen as not part of its
core activities, while boosting its capital in preparation for
an eventual sale of the government's stake.
Earlier this week, it said it was selling its international
private banking arm to Union Bancaire Privee. It also raised
about 500 million pounds last week by selling more of its stake
in UK wealth manager St. James's Place.
The bank has sold 6.3 billion pounds of non-core assets in
the first three months of the year and expects to reduce
non-core assets to below 70 billion pounds by the end of next
year.
As part of the latest transaction, Goldman Sachs bought 170
million pounds worth of the residential mortgage-backed
securities for around 200 million pounds in cash, Lloyds said.
The Lloyds TSB Group Pension Trust also exited its share of
the portfolio, bringing the trust a pre-tax gain of 360 million
pounds and reducing its deficit.
The bank expects to complete the transaction in the first
week of June.
Shares in the bank were up 0.65 percent at 62.2 pence by
0705 GMT.