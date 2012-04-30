LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group
has received a multi-billion-pound takeover approach for
Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings
business, a newspaper reported on Monday.
London's Evening Standard said the approach is from Edmund
Truell, the founder of private equity firm Duke Street, who is
bringing 500 million pound ($812 million) bid vehicle Tungsten
to the stock market.
The report said Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the UK
taxpayer and reports first-quarter results on Tuesday, has
received a number of other approaches for Scottish Widows
recently.
Lloyds refused to comment. Truell could not immediately be
reached.
Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio ruled out a sale of Scottish
Widows last year after a strategic review of businesses, despite
increasing regulatory demands on both banks and insurers to
carry more capital.
The Evening Standard said Truell has teamed up with his
brother Danny to launch Tungsten and has found cornerstone
investors for his bid vehicle.
($1 = 0.6159 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Erica
Billingham)