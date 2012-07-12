LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Lloyds TSB said this week's GBP4.6bn
senior debt buyback will reduce its interest costs substantially
and trim the negative carry on its cash pile that it had
prudently shored up in anticipation of a punitive downgrade by
Moody's.
The liability management exercise was hailed as a shrewd
move by market observers, who noted that Lloyds is one of the
few Single A rated banks that can afford such a manoeuvre.
Lloyds bought back around a third of the GBP13.7bn-worth of
senior bonds it had initially targeted in the buyback across US
dollars, euros and sterling - a relatively good participation
rate which was partly driven by a generous premium offered,
banking sources said.
"Our strong capital and funding position means we are
unconstrained in our lending to SMEs therefore this was a
prudent exercise to manage the Group's wholesale markets debt
levels by utilising the Group's strong liquidity position," said
Richard Shrimpton, group capital markets issuance director at
Lloyds.
Market observers reckoned the issuer offered as much as a
50bp premium for the euro and dollar purchases, while the
sterling buybacks yielded almost no premium. IFR analysts
estimated that the bank has saved around GBP230m in annual
interest payments by completing the exercise.
The tender also stood out at a time when most other banks,
especially those that fared worse when Moody's rating axe fell
on the sector last month, are focused on boosting liquidity.
"This was a very interesting move from Lloyds," said a
liability management banker.
"While the majority of European banks have been focused on
buying back capital and creating core equity, Lloyds is showing
that there are other ways to improve your credit position."
Shrimpton said the exercise was intended to better manage
the group's overall wholesale debt and optimise its future
interest expense.
"This will hopefully drive our spreads into a level that we
feel will express fair value," he said.
BENIGN RATINGS ACTION
Lloyds, which completed its 2012 funding needs in the first
quarter of the year, found itself with surplus liquidly well in
excess of regulatory requirements after taking a cautious
approach to the anticipated Moody's review by storing up cash.
Ultimately, Lloyds suffered less than some of its
counterparts in the rating agency's review after receiving just
a single-notch downgrade to A2, whereas several competitors were
slashed by two notches, leaving some languishing in the Triple B
bucket.
According to a source, Lloyds had stored up as much as
GBP24bn. That left the bank in the unusual position of having
excess cash burning a hole in its pocket, which prompted the LM
move.
"We have a lot of term funding coming due in the next
two-and-a-half years. We could have simply let nature, if you
like, take its course," said Shrimpton.
"Instead, we're accelerating some of those maturities, which
should get Lloyds to a more normal volume of senior unsecured
funding - in the context of shrinking reliance of wholesale
funding markets."
Lloyds' liquid assets increased by GBP20bn to GBP223bn in
the first quarter of 2012 - of which primary liquid assets were
GBP106bn - against short-term funding of GBP91bn, according to
independent research firm CreditSights.
Lloyds' Shrimpton said the bank's current requirement for
liquid assets stands at GBP70bn.
WIDENING SHRUGGED OFF
In the euro space, Lloyds' largest repurchase was the
EUR503.2m of the EUR1.5bn 4.5% September 2014s issue at
mid-swaps plus 90bp. While, in dollars USD1.25bn buyback of the
USD2.5bn 6.375% January 2021s achieved the most significant
take-up from investors.
The market initially responded positively to the liquidity
manoeuvre, prompting a 50bp-70bp tightening in the dollar bonds
and a smaller, but still significant, 40bp rally in both the
euro and sterling bonds.
However, although the dollar-denominated 2021 bonds held
steady after the operation, the euro-denominated September 2014
issues widened by 20bp above the buyback offer.
One banker not involved in the transaction said the widening
merely reflected a correction following the 50bp tightening in
the bonds after the tender was announced at the end of June and
did not reflect negatively on the exercise itself.
The take-up across the piece was 34% (GBP4.6bn-equivalent),
said a spokesman at one of the dealer managers - Deutsche Bank
and Lloyds - highlighting the fact that the result for the
any-and-all US part of the exercise was a very high 42%, even
without the involvement of a US bank.
While there were no preconceived ideas as to what sort of
participation to expect, he said that anything over 20% should
be viewed as a success, especially given that this was a senior
buyback rather than the more-often-seen exercises that target
capital instruments.
As to whether more such senior buybacks will be forthcoming,
he said there were a limited number of banks in the same
position of being well-funded and with high liquidity. Ratings
play a role, he said, as lower ratings lead to liquidity
draining away, thus making the situation more difficult.
If/when there is a recovery, however, he sees more scope for
repetition and discussions are under way with a number of
institutions. "Lloyds is often a market-leader in these things,"
he added.
