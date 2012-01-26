LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Lloyds TSB Bank will price its first euro benchmark senior unsecured issue in almost a year on Thursday. The UK bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Lloyds CM to lead manage a five-year benchmark transaction and, at the latest update, books were in excess of EUR3bn, although they have since grown even bigger, according to a banker on the deal.

Lloyds last came to the euro senior unsecured market in March last year, when it printed a EUR1.5bn three-year issue at 190bp over mid-swaps.

Today's bond deal is set to price at the tight end of the 305bp-310bp guidance, tighter than the initial price thoughts of 315bp area over mid-swaps.

"This is good work for Lloyds," said a fixed income investor. "Had they done this deal two to three weeks ago, they would have easily been looking at a 400bp spread. It was clearly the right strategy for them to wait."

The bank's five-year CDS has been steadily tightening since the beginning of the year. According to Markit, it was quoted at 239bp today. This is some 133bp tighter than it was at the end of November and well inside the 319bp level it hit in the middle of August 2011, before the release of the final Independent Commission on Banking report. However, it is still much wider than it was a year ago, when it was at 189bp.

A banker away from the trade estimated the new issue premium paid by Lloyds to be around 30bp-35bp. "This looks fine to me and in line with what FIG issuers have been paying recently," he said. "No one is going to disagree with that. The secondary performance in financials has been tremendous for the better names, so it's not surprising to see higher beta issuers performing even better."

According to Tradeweb, Lloyds' outstanding 2016 and 2019 issues were trading around 273bp and 298bp before the new issue announcement. Taking into account the curve, fair value would be around 278bp for the trade.

For investors, this is a rare opportunity to get their hands on what could be a rare asset as banks go to the ECB for funding. The three-year LTRO conducted at the end of last year provided much-needed breathing room to the sector and the next one, in February, is expected to attract a take-up of a similar amount in the region of EUR500bn.

"The supply outlook for this year was already benign given that banks are shrinking their balance sheets and even a 1% reduction in assets will have a huge impact on redemptions," said the investor. "This, added to the LTRO, makes the outlook brighter for banks; at least for now."

UK banks have been actively raising funds in the covered bond market this year. Lloyds sold a EUR1.25bn issue the week of January 6, a five-year it priced at 180bp over mid-swaps. Meanwhile, Barclays and RBS have been tapping the sterling investor base for funds.

Speaking at the annual American Securitization Forum (ASF) conference in Las Vegas, Robert Plehn, managing director and head of ABS Solutions at Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, said many European institutions were looking to secured funding to fund themselves.

"Secured funding is replacing unsecured funding as a way for institutions to fund themselves," he said, while cautioning: "You can't make generalisations about asset classes anymore. You have to look through to the assets." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)