LONDON, July 25 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
confirmed on Friday that it was close to agreeing a
settlement over allegations of manipulating benchmark interest
rates.
"LBG confirms that it is in late-stage settlement discussions
with a number of agencies," the bank said in statement.
Two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters late on
Thursday that Lloyds would announce a fine next week in
connection with a global scandal over the fixing of the London
Interbank Offered Rate.
One source said the settlement, which will be the seventh
joint UK and U.S. penalty in this inquiry, could be in the
ballpark of 200 million to 300 million pounds.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by William Hardy)