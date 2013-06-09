LONDON, June 9 British finance minister George
Osborne will launch the early sale to the public of shares in
bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group, the Sunday
Times reported without citing sources.
Shares the government owns in Royal Bank of Scotland
, also rescued during the financial crisis, will be sold
at a later date, the paper said. ()
Osborne will announce the sale of the state's 39 percent
stake in Lloyds, which could raise up to 17 billion pounds ($26
billion), during his annual policy speech to London's business
community at Mansion House on June 19, the Sunday Times said.
However, citing people close to the process, the Financial
Times reported that the Treasury is considering selling an
initial 10 percent of Lloyds before the end of the year. ()
The Treasury declined to comment on Sunday, and Lloyds said
it was a matter for the government.
Osborne is under pressure over a widely unpopular austerity
programme aimed at cutting Britain's huge public deficit.
Offloading shares in Lloyds could be relatively
straightforward, given they are trading above the price at which
the government considers it would break even on the transaction.
A report by think tank the Policy Exchange, due to be
published on Monday, will support selling Lloyds shares, but via
a different structure. It will recommend taxpayers are given
shares, keeping any profits but with the original cost returned
to the government when they sell them, sources familiar with the
report said.
Any decision on both banks' future will also likely be
influenced by a report from the Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards, expected to be published next week.
For RBS, the commission will put forward as one option
dividing the lender into a 'good' and a 'bad' bank as a way of
ring-fencing its toxic assets, political and industry sources
said on Tuesday.
RBS has already undergone one massive restructuring since
the government pumped in 45.8 billion pounds ($70 billion) in
2008 to keep it afloat, leaving taxpayers with an 81 percent
stake.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
bank stakes, could not immediately be reached for comment.