LONDON Dec 17 Britain will sell more shares in Lloyds Banking Group in the next six months, the body which manages its shareholding in bailed out banks said on Wednesday.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI), said it would sell the shares through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by investment bank Morgan Stanley.

The government still owns 25 percent of Lloyds, having so far raised 7.4 billion pounds through two share sales. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)