LONDON, Sept 16 Britain will price a sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group at between 75 pence and 76 pence per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The same source said books will close on the share offer at 2100 GMT.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages Britain's stake in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), said on Monday it would sell 6 percent of shares in Lloyds. The shares closed at 77.36 pence.