LONDON, Sept 17 Britain will consider offering shares to private retail investors when it offloads more of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

"This is the first in a multi-staged sale programme. I will consider all options for later sales of our shareholding in Lloyds, including a retail offering to the general public," Osborne said in a letter to Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee.