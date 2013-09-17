UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain will consider offering shares to private retail investors when it offloads more of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
"This is the first in a multi-staged sale programme. I will consider all options for later sales of our shareholding in Lloyds, including a retail offering to the general public," Osborne said in a letter to Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.