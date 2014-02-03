LONDON Feb 3 Lloyds Banking Group's is
well advanced in its preparations for a second sale of the
British government's shares in the bank, Finance Director George
Culmer told reporters.
Lloyds, 33 percent-owned by the government, said on Monday
it is preparing the documents required for a possible future
sale of shares in the bank to the public.
"It is pretty well advanced. The prospectus is well in hand
and progressing well," Culmer said.
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio added that the timing
of the sale would be up to the government.
The government sold a 6 percent shareholding in the bank to
financial institutions last September.