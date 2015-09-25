(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's government said on
Friday it had recouped almost three-quarters of the taxpayer
cash used in the 20.5 billion pound rescue of Lloyds Banking
Group in 2008, after a fresh share sale pushed its stake to
below 12 percent.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, has reduced
its holding in Lloyds to 11.98 percent, taking the total sum
raised to 15 billion pounds ($22.84 billion) and bringing the
bank closer to a target of full privatisation in 2016.
The proceeds from the latest share sale will be used to pay
down public debt, HM Treasury said in a statement.
Lloyds needed to tap 20.5 billion pounds from the public
purse to avert collapse at the peak of the financial crisis,
which left the government with a 43 percent stake.
The finance ministry began selling off its stake in
September 2013.
UKFI has sold almost 13 percent of the bank since appointing
Morgan Stanley in December to execute a trading plan that seeks
to sell the the government's shares daily on the stock market.
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)