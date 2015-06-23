(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, June 23 Britain has cut its stake in
Lloyds Banking Group to below 17 percent, the finance
ministry said in a stock market disclosure on Tuesday, taking
the total sum recovered by the taxpayer to 11.5 billion pounds
($18.2 billion).
The taxpayer's stake has fallen by 1 percent to 16.87
percent as UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages the
government's stakes in bailed-out banks, seeks to cash in on
increasing investor appetite in Britain's biggest retail bank.
"Today's announcement shows the further progress made in
returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and
enabling the taxpayer to get their money back," a Lloyds
spokesman said in a statement.
"This reflects the hard work undertaken over the last four
years to transform the roup into a simple, low-risk and
customer-focused bank that is committed to helping Britain
prosper."
Lloyds was rescued at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to
taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis.
UKFI has extended a 'trading plan' that allows Morgan
Stanley to sell Lloyds shares beyond its current June 30
deadline until the end of the year.
The government is expected to offer retail investors the
chance to participate in an offer of several billion pounds
worth of Lloyds shares.
The retail sale, in addition to the shares sold through the
trading plan, could enable a full exit in the next year.
Shares have been sold through the plan at an average of more
than 80 pence, well above the government's average 73.6 pence
buy-in price.
($1 = 0.6336 pounds)
