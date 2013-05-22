LONDON May 22 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group
said it intends to sell 15 percent more of wealth
manager St. James's Place to boost its capital by about
500 million pounds ($752 million)under incoming capital rules.
After placing a 20 percent stake in St James's Place in
March, Lloyds had agreed not to sell any more shares in the
wealth manager for a year, but said that lock-up had been waived
and it would sell a further 77 million shares.
That would still leave it with a 21 percent stake in St.
James's, whose shares closed on Wednesday at 640 pence, valuing
the placing at around 493 million pounds.
Lloyds said under full Basel III capital rules the placing
will increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 500
million pounds, or 16 basis points. Under current rules, the
bank will realise a gain on sale of about 40 million pounds.
The sale is being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.