* Shares attractive with savings rates at record lows
* Sale expected next spring to complete privatisation
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 8 More than 120,000 investors have
registered an interest in buying shares in British bank Lloyds
with stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown in the four days
since the government put its remaining 2 billion pound ($3.1
billion) stake up for sale.
Hargreaves, one of Britain's biggest retail brokers, said on
Thursday the sale of the government's remaining Lloyds stake had
proved popular with clients.
"The bank is a trusted ... name and will be offered on
attractive terms for investors, which has generated a wave of
interest from the public," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at
Hargreaves, said.
Britain's finance ministry said on Monday it intends to sell
the shares next spring to return the bank to full private
ownership, after it was rescued during the 2007/09 financial
crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers.
The government has already cut its shareholding to less than
12 percent from 43 percent by selling shares to institutional
investors such as pension funds and insurers. The final sale
will give thousands of retail investors a chance to buy shares
at a discount to their market price.
The Lloyds shares are expected to attract savers looking for
alternative places to put their cash while interest rates on
savings accounts are at record lows.
Lloyds, Europe's third biggest bank by market value, already
has more retail investors than any other stock in Britain's FTSE
100 index. It is popular because of the high dividend
yield it is expected to offer in the coming years and was one of
the biggest dividend payers in the FTSE 100 blue chip index
prior to its rescue.
The shares will be offered to retail investors at a discount
of 5 percent to the market price, with one bonus share for every
10 shares for those who hold them for more than a year.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)