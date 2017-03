LONDON Feb 23 Uk treasury says all lloyds shares sold were sold at above average buy-in price of 73.6 pence Uk finance minister osborne says sales mark progress in returning lloyds to private ownership Uk government says gets further 500 mln stg of taxpayers' money back from lloyds share sales Uk treasury says total amount of money recovered from lloyds share sales now just under 8 bln stg (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)