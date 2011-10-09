* Osmond's Sun Capital remain in talks over Lloyds branches-source

LONDON, Oct 9 Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners remains in talks over buying some 630 Lloyds retail bank branches, although Sun Capital has concerns over the costs of a bid, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

"We remain in dialogue, but there is the issue of costs, which is more than Lloyds' internal estimate," said the source, who declined to be identified.

The Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sun Capital had withdrawn from the race to buy the branches.

The newspaper said it understood Sun Capital was "unlikely" to enter a second-round bid for the branches, which Lloyds has been ordered to sell by European regulators after the bank was rescued by the British taxpayer.

New British bank venture NBNK confirmed last month that it had submitted a second-round bid, said to be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), for the branches.

Co-operative Financial Services was also still in the running, it said last month, although it had not yet submitted a second-round bid.

Lloyds declined to comment on the report.

Britain ended up with a 40.6 percent stake in Lloyds and 83 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland after rescuing both during the credit crisis with taxpayer bailouts, and RBS has also been told to sell off a host of assets. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)