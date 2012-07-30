LONDON, July 30 Lloyds Banking Group is planning to bolster its finances by swapping illiquid assets on its balance sheet for higher-quality bonds held by its Scottish Widows life insurance unit, three sources familiar with the situation said.

Lloyds, 40 percent state-owned after accepting a government bailout in 2008, aims to take on about one billion pounds ($1.55 billion) of assets, and held talks over the liquidity swap with Britain's financial regulator earlier this month, one of the sources said.

Lloyds and the Financial Services Authority both declined to comment.

Liquidity swaps, in which banks borrow high-grade bonds from insurers or pension funds using a larger pool of less liquid assets as collateral, are designed to free up lenders' balance sheets at a time when traditional bank sector funding remains scarce.

Yield-hungry life insurers, who have lower liquidity requirements than banks as their customers cannot withdraw their cash overnight, benefit from higher returns than they would make on their own ultra-secure asset portfolios.

While central banks have propped up lenders' finances by providing them with cheap loans, the sector continues to explore transactions such as liquidity swaps to prepare itself for the withdrawal of emergency finance, bankers say.

Some planned swaps were put on hold last year after the FSA raised concerns such deals would intertwine insurers and banks more closely, making the financial system more vulnerable in the event of a crisis.

But interest revived in February after the regulator issued guidance which acknowledged the role of liquidity swaps provided risks were managed adequately.

The FSA guidance warned that swaps between firms within the same parent company "potentially require a higher level of risk management" to ensure the interests of the group as a whole do not override those of its subsidiaries.

It also estimated that the overall market could grow to well over 100 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6441 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Louise Heavens)