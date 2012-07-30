By Anjuli Davies and Myles Neligan
LONDON, July 30 Lloyds Banking Group is
planning to bolster its finances by swapping illiquid assets on
its balance sheet for higher-quality bonds held by its Scottish
Widows life insurance unit, three sources familiar with the
situation said.
Lloyds, 40 percent state-owned after accepting a government
bailout in 2008, aims to take on about one billion pounds ($1.55
billion) of assets, and held talks over the liquidity swap with
Britain's financial regulator earlier this month, one of the
sources said.
Lloyds and the Financial Services Authority both declined to
comment.
Liquidity swaps, in which banks borrow high-grade bonds from
insurers or pension funds using a larger pool of less liquid
assets as collateral, are designed to free up lenders' balance
sheets at a time when traditional bank sector funding remains
scarce.
Yield-hungry life insurers, who have lower liquidity
requirements than banks as their customers cannot withdraw their
cash overnight, benefit from higher returns than they would make
on their own ultra-secure asset portfolios.
While central banks have propped up lenders' finances by
providing them with cheap loans, the sector continues to explore
transactions such as liquidity swaps to prepare itself for the
withdrawal of emergency finance, bankers say.
Some planned swaps were put on hold last year after the FSA
raised concerns such deals would intertwine insurers and banks
more closely, making the financial system more vulnerable in the
event of a crisis.
But interest revived in February after the regulator issued
guidance which acknowledged the role of liquidity swaps provided
risks were managed adequately.
The FSA guidance warned that swaps between firms within the
same parent company "potentially require a higher level of risk
management" to ensure the interests of the group as a whole do
not override those of its subsidiaries.
It also estimated that the overall market could grow to well
over 100 billion pounds.
