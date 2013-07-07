LONDON, July 7 Singapore state investor Temasek
has not approached the British government about buying
a 4.5 billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised
Lloyds Banking Group, industry sources told Reuters on
Sunday.
The Sunday Times had reported that Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund made a preliminary approach to the British
government about buying part of its 39 percent holding in
Lloyds.
A spokesman for Temasek said the company did not comment on
market speculation. UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which
manages the government's bank stakes, and Lloyds also declined
to comment.
Britain is kicking off the process to sell its interest in
Lloyds worth an estimated 20 billion pounds, with advisers asked
to pitch by Monday for the job of handling the sale.
One of the sources told Reuters the government had received
a number of tentative enquiries about the sale, including from
overseas investors.
Among the bidders when the process starts formally could be
former Standard Chartered chief executive Mervyn
Davies. Sky News reported on Saturday that he was forming a
consortium of sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions
to buy as much as half of Britain's Lloyds stake.
Temasek could emerge as part of a Davies-led consortium
given comments it made recently about future investments.
"We are ... seeing increasing opportunities in the United
States and Europe that are beneficiaries of the growth in other
geographies, and are likely to step up our pace of investments
in these markets," Temasek said in its annual review on
Thursday.