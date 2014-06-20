LONDON, June 20 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Friday it will sell a 38.5 percent stake in TSB, more
than originally expected in a stock market listing of the
business, following strong demand from investors.
Lloyds has priced the initial public offering of the shares
at 260 pence, towards the upper end of the indicated range,
valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion),
equivalent to 0.8 times its book value. Thirty percent of the
shares were sold to retail investors.
Conditional trading in the shares will begin later on
Friday.
($1 = 0.5864 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)