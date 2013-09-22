(Corrects size of government bailout in para 2 of Sept. 9
story)
* Lloyds plans to list TSB business in summer 2014
* Sale part of drive by regulators, UK to improve
competition
* New bank will only have semi-independence - Lloyds
director
* TSB re-launched as standalone business
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 9 More than 600 bank branches being
rebranded as TSB by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
could be bought by a trade or financial buyer before a flotation
being planned for next year, the head of the new business said.
Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches by European
regulators as a penalty for receiving a 20-billion-pound ($32
billion) government bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.
However, a deal with the Co-operative Bank
collapsed in April amid concerns over the Co-op's capital
strength.
Lloyds now plans to run the business on a standalone basis
ahead of a listing in summer 2014, although TSB's new boss Paul
Pester said that could change.
"It's absolutely possible that someone may come in and say
this is a fantastic business we'll make you an offer for it.
That's something we can leave Lloyds to deal with," Pester told
reporters at the launch of the new business in central London.
The return of the 200-year-old TSB brand to the high street
after an 18-year absence is the result of action by regulators
and the government to introduce greater competition in the
country's banking sector.
Pester said TSB would focus on a local banking model,
"supporting economic growth in the communities it serves". It
will become Britain's 8th biggest retail bank with 4.5 million
customers and a 4.3 percent share of the current account market.
However, Lloyds' Group Retail Director Allison Britton told
Reuters TSB's management would initially be granted only "semi-
independence" from its parent.
"They can do quite a lot of things themselves but they still
might have to ask me about many things. They can propose pricing
changes for products but I have to approve them. The same would
go with things like risk appetite," she said.
An influential cross-party committee of lawmakers set up to
review standards within the industry said in June that a lack of
competition in UK retail banking was an important reason why
poor standards of conduct persisted in the industry.
Susan Kramer, a Liberal Democrat peer who sat on the
committee, said there was still a lot to be done to break the
dominance of Britain's biggest four high street lenders - RBS
, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC - which
control around three-quarters of retail accounts.
"There's a long way to go to get to the point where
consumers have a real range of choices, where competition bites
in such a way that it changes the behaviour of the big players,"
she told Reuters.
Lloyds' Britton said the bank was aiming for a stock market
listing for the TSB business in the summer of 2014 and that the
sale of the business would be done in stages.
"It will be quick. We set ourselves a number of goals -
finishing this divestment, repaying the government, returning to
dividends and profitability. The sooner we can do all of those
things the better," she said.
Britton said she anticipated investor appetite for the
stock, despite a number of other bank share issues scheduled for
the coming months including a rights issue by Barclays, the sale
of the government's stake in Lloyds itself, and a possible
listing of 315 branches by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).
"It's a nice balanced strongly-capitalised fully
UK-orientated bank with a good distribution network. I think
it'll be a great stock but it all comes down to the market and
the price on the day," she said.
($1 = 0.6398 British pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)