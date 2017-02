LONDON May 17 The body that holds Britain's stake in Lloyds Banking Group said it had voted in favour of the bank's pay plan and all other resolutions at Lloyds' annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Lloyds had exercised "reasonable judgment" on directors' pay, using share-based awards and applying deferral conditions and clawbacks, said UK Financial Investments, which manages Britain's 40 percent stake in Lloyds. (Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)