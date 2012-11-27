LONDON Nov 27 Some of the world's
fastest-growing economies do not buy enough insurance to cope
with the natural disaster risks they face, imposing a heavy
burden on taxpayers, the Lloyd's of London insurance
market said on Tuesday.
Seventeen high-growth economies have a collective $168
billion deficit in insurance spending relative to the average
for well-insured countries in the same income bracket, according
to a study published Tuesday by Lloyd's and the Centre for
Economics and Business Research.
The insurance shortfall means most of the cost of natural
catastrophes in the countries affected falls disproportionately
on the public purse, holding back recovery.
"The insurance gap has a huge and lasting impact on the
ability of businesses, governments and people to recover from
the earthquakes, hurricanes, flooding and forest fires that
affect us every year," CEBR Chief Executive Douglas McWilliams
said.
The cost of natural disasters has increased by $870 billion
in real terms since 1980 as economic growth across the world
increases the value of buildings and other assets vulnerable to
hurricanes or flooding, the report estimates.
Insurers absorbed $107 billion in natural catastrophe claims
in 2011, making it the industry's second costliest year for
disasters on record.
The 17 underinsured countries include China, Brazil,
Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
Lloyd's, which traces its origins back 324 years to a London
coffee house where merchants insured ships, is made up of 88
competing syndicates that offer insurance and reinsurance
worldwide.