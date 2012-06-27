* Lloyds ends talks with NBNK
* Lloyds, Co-op reach understanding on commercial terms
* Source says will move to 'Heads of Agreement' in coming
weeks
* Business will have 7 percent of UK current account market
* NBNK says it will now be wound up
(Adds NBNK, Treasury, Union reaction, further detail,
background)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 27 Lloyds Banking Group
said it had reached an understanding over the terms of a deal to
sell over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group,
creating a new competitor for Britain's established but
unpopular high street banks.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the government, said it was
ending talks with new banking venture NBNK, which will
now be wound up.
"The group and Co-op now have an understanding on the
commercial terms for the transaction," Lloyds said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Lloyds said, during the final stage of the discussions and
in order to proceed to 'Heads of Agreement', negotiations with
the Co-op would proceed on an exclusive basis.
A source familiar with the situation said the parties are
expected to move to 'Heads of Agreement' in the next few weeks.
NBNK, set up by former Lloyd's of London insurance head
Peter Levene and run by former Barclays and Northern Rock
executive Gary Hoffman, said it had concluded that there are no
other UK banking assets available to buy.
The Verde business has around 5 million customers and
represents 6 percent of all bank branches in Britain. When
combined with the Co-op business, it will have 7 percent of the
total market for current accounts in Britain.
Britain's retail banking industry is dominated by five big
players - Lloyds, RBS, Barclays, HSBC
and Santander.
However, the recent software failure at RBS has added to
public disillusionment with the established players and Britain
has been keen to stimulate competition within the industry.
Lloyds must sell the branches, code named Verde, under
European State Aid rules, having been bailed out by Britain in
2008. Britain's Finance Ministry gave a positive reaction to the
agreement.
"Although the deal has not been finalised, we warmly welcome
this development as a positive step in the process of delivering
the Lloyds divestment and the benefits that will have for
competition and the mutuals sector," the Treasury said.
The Unite union said it is seeking assurances that there
will not be compulsory job losses.
Lloyds said the proposed transaction would be based upon it
transferring a smaller balance sheet into the new business than
previously anticipated, so there will be no funding gap in terms
of assets and liabilities. It is likely to have equity capital
of 1.5 billion pounds supporting it.
A stock market flotation of the business had appeared to be
emerging as the most likely option with regulatory obstacles
proving a tough hurdle for both the Co-op and NBNK to overcome.
The FSA had sought assurances over the capital position and
structure of the Co-op and whether its board had the experience
to run a major bank.
NBNK had also struggled to convince Lloyds' management that
it would be able to address regulatory concerns around its
proposal.
Lloyds has until November next year to sell the branches.
There had been fears it would have to ask the European
Commission for an extension if it had been unable to find an
outright buyer and pursued an IPO.
($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)