(Refiles to change dateline replace London dateline with New York)

By Danielle Robinson

New York, March 22 (IFR) - The US bond market reached a milestone this week when it opened its doors to the UK's Lloyds TSB Bank - the first time one of the riskier European financials has made it back to the Yankee market since last year's sovereign debt crisis.

So-called second tier financials from the region have struggled to access the US market since last year's dislocation, but if the USD5bn order response to Lloyds' USD1.5bn five-year is any guide, more may follow.

"Lloyds is one of the trickier UK names, so the fact that they have been able to come to market says a lot about how much the climate has changed," said a banker at one of the top bond houses.

"There are a few investors who are still playing catch-up to the rally and are buying higher beta names, but there are also those who think this is the beginning of a longer term bull market and believe there's more of this rally to go."

Up until now, only the best quality European banks have been able to access the US market at spreads that are competitive to the cost of borrowing at home in euros.

They have included the Dutch, such as Rabobank, ABN Amro and ING, as well as UK-domiciled banks like HSBC and Barclays. Scandinavian banks and Germany's Deutsche Bank have also been popular in the market.

All of them took advantage of a change in US investor sentiment following the ECB's LTRO liquidity measures to regain access to the Yankee market

Pricing has not always been better than the levels achievable at home in euros, but investor diversification and getting longer dated dollar funding have instead been deciding factors.

Lloyds, however, was said to have issued in dollars 'significantly tighter' than where it would have come in euros, according to sources familiar with the deal, possibly by as much as 30bp.

About 250 investors put in orders for the Lloyds deal, led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities.

The large order book enabled underwriters to tighten in pricing to Treasuries plus 310bp, from initial whispers in the 325bp area. At that level, the deal offered around a 10bp pick-up to comparables, according to a source involved in the deal.

That compared with a 7-12bp new issue concession paid by Triple B rated US regional bank Capital one Financial Corp on the same day with a new USD1.25bn 2.125% three-year. That priced at plus 160bp, from initial whispers of the mid 160s.

Lloyds last came to market in January 2011 when it issued USD2bn of three-year floaters and USD2.5bn of 6.375% 10-year notes.

While bankers don't see a huge calendar of Yankee FIG deals following, they do expect Lloyds' success to pique the interest of those that have been actively monitoring dollar pricing all year.

"My sense is that you will get a German or two next, and then maybe we'll be off to the races with the French banks," said one FIG debt capital markets coverage banker in New York. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)