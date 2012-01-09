* CEO Horta-Osorio returns after two months off
* Big task awaits, bank could be loss-making again in 2012
* Bank in talks to sell UAE business
(Adds detail on UAE sale, comments from CEO)
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Jan 9 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio returned to work
after two months' sick leave, facing a potentially even bigger
challenge turning around the partly state-owned lender than when
he left.
"I am thrilled to be back and I look forward to working with
my colleagues again," Horta-Osorio said on Monday during a brief
photocall outside the bank's head office on Gresham Street in
the City of London.
Wearing a dark suit with a bright green tie, he spoke
quietly and declined further comment. He made a quick return
into the building, watched by staff from windows.
Lloyds has said Horta-Osorio, by his own admission a
details-obsessed manager, will change his intensive working
style and have fewer people reporting to him than the previous
13. The 47-year-old Portuguese, who took over as CEO in March,
had been working on a turnaround strategy including 15,000 job
cuts.
Since he went sick, the euro zone debt crisis has worsened
and worries have grown about the pace of recovery in Britain,
where Lloyds is the biggest retail bank and has more than 30
million customers.
As part of the overhaul, Lloyds is in talks to sell its
operations in the United Arab Emirates, with Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank (ADCB) emerging as the favourite to
pick up the business, sources told Reuters.
The bank confirmed it is considering options for its Middle
Eastern unit, which had assets of 6.1 billion UAE dirhams ($1.7
billion) in 2010 and is covered from its one branch in Dubai.
ADCB, the third largest bank in Abu Dhabi by market value,
appears the most likely acquirer of the business as the bank
looks to expand its retail banking operations in the Gulf Arab
country.
FAST RECOVERY
Horta-Osorio said his absence was due to sleep deprivation,
which would have taken him to exhaustion if he had not stopped
work, but from which he had recovered.
"From the moment I stopped (work) and started sleeping I
recovered very fast," he told a Portuguese newspaper in an
interview published over the weekend.
"I probably dedicated myself a tad too much and took things
too personally, neglected all rest, and focused totally on the
bank," he told Expresso newspaper. "I fully understand it when
people say that I micromanage."
Horta-Osorio will hold meetings with people from within the
bank and from outside over the next few weeks, a spokeswoman for
Lloyds said. That is likely to include meetings with leading
shareholders.
Lloyds warned it may miss financial targets due to the
economic turmoil when it posted a third-quarter loss a week
after Horta-Osorio's departure, as earnings are hit by lower
margins and higher funding costs.
The bank, already saddled with tens of billions of pounds of
losses from its takeover of troubled rival HBOS at the height of
the 2008 crisis, could report another loss this year, analysts
at Barclays Capital estimate.
It could notch up another 20 billion pounds in bad debts as
the fragile economy sees credit quality deteriorate again,
especially for mortgages, the analysts said.
Horta-Osorio also faces being without a finance director for
several months. Tim Tookey, who was acting CEO for the past two
months, is leaving at the end of next month and his replacement,
George Culmer, is unlikely to arrive from insurer RSA
until later in the year.
Lloyds shares were down 2.3 percent at 26.5 pence by 1520
GMT, underperforming a 1.6 percent dip by the European bank
sector, and have slumped almost 60 percent since the start of
2011, leaving Britain sitting on a 13 billion pound ($20
billion) loss on its 20 billion pound bailout.
($1 = 0.6490 pound)
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Daniel Alvarenga and
David French; Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)