* UKFI reviewed options, got timing right - watchdog
* 230 mln stg shortfall was cost of financial stability -NAO
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 18 The government's first sale of
shares in Lloyds Banking Group was managed effectively
and provided value for money, Britain's public spending watchdog
said on Wednesday.
The endorsement of the sale process by Britain's National
Audit Office (NAO) may influence the Conservative-led coalition
as it ponders how best to offload its remaining 33 percent
stake. It wants to return Lloyds to full private ownership by
the time of the next election in 2015.
The government raised 3.2 billion pounds ($5.20 billion)
through the sale of a 6 percent stake in the bank in September.
It saw the disposal as a milestone in the country's recovery
from the 2008 financial crisis during which taxpayers pumped a
combined 66 billion pounds ($107 billion) into Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland.
The shares were sold to financial institutions such as
pension funds and insurers via an 'accelerated bookbuild' -
enabling the shares to be placed in the period between the
market closing and re-opening the following day.
Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office (NAO), said
that UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which managed the sale for
Britain's Finance Ministry, had reviewed its options thoroughly
and got its timing right.
"The sale took place when the shares were trading close to a
12-month high and at the upper end of estimates for the fair
value of the business. Furthermore, the share price in trading
after the sale has remained steady," Morse said.
The government, which retained 33 percent of the bank, sold
the shares at 75 pence per share, above the 73.6 pence at which
they were purchased. But taking account of the cost of borrowing
the money to buy the shares, taxpayers had lost at least 230
million pounds, the watchdog said.
It said that loss should be see as part of the cost of
securing financial stability during the crisis, rather than any
reflection on the sale process.
UKFI agreed to a lock-in which prevented it from selling any
more shares in Lloyds for at least 90 days, which is due to
expire on Wednesday. It is not expected to sell any more shares
until after the bank's full-year results in February.
The government is also considering selling some of the
remaining shares to private retail investors.
Shares in Lloyds closed on Tuesday at 76.2 pence, valuing
the government's remaining shares at close to 18 billion pounds.