HONG KONG, June 1 Private equity property funds
run by Blackstone and Morgan Stanley will pay
A$640 million ($621 million) to acquire an A$1.9 billion
portfolio of distressed property loans in Australia from a unit
of Lloyds Banking Group, a source said on Friday.
The Blackstone Real Estate Property Fund VII and the Morgan
Stanley Real Estate Fund VII, backed by financing from Deutsche
Bank, are acquiring the distressed debt at around 34
cents on the dollar, the source said.
($1 = 1.0310 Australian dollars)
