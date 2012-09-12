LONDON, Sept 12 Former HBOS director Peter Cummings says: * Ex-hbos exec cummings rejects fsa findings, says decision "not been reached

through any fair or independent judicial process" * Ex-hbos exec cummings says has decided not to take fsa matter to UK's upper

tribunal "with deep reluctance" * Ex-hbos exec cummings says: "the fact that i am the only individual from hbos

to face investigation defies comprehension"