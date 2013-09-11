Sept 11 Lloyds Banking Group PLC :
* Agreement with hmt regarding tsb
* Lloyds Banking Group announces agreement with her majesty's
treasury
regarding tsb
* Notes announcement made today by hmt of the effect on
competition of the
divestment of tsb bank
* Group accepts the oft's principal recommendations
* Has now agreed with hmt a number of measures to enable tsb to
accelerate its
growth strategy
* Group will also provide tsb with additional £40 million to
enable future
customer acquisition, develop its branch network.
* Says changes to tsb portfolio will enhance tsb's
profitability by over £200
million in aggregate in the first 4 years
* Group's agreement with hmt is conditional on approval by the
European
commission
* Measures include an agreement in relation to the provision of
business and it
services from the group to tsb
* Measures alos inclue the transfer of the economic benefit of
a portfolio of